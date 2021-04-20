CryptoBonusMiles Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $256,574.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.42 or 0.00632843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

