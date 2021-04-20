Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Shares of CCK opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

