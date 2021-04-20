Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.