Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

