Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,783,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

