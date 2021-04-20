Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 953 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

