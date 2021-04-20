Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,091 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sony by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Sony by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,904,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

