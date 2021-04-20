Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,449 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 241,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 57,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

