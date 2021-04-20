Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

