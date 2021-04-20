Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 719.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,148 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Nomura worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nomura by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nomura by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Nomura by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.