Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Cricut has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $40.49.

In other Cricut news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Cricut

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.