Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

