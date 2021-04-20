Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of MS traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,177. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after buying an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

