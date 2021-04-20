Credit Suisse Group Raises NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

