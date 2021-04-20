Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 228 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 234.88 ($3.07).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 210.15 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.04.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.