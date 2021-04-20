Credicorp’s (BAP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.86.

BAP stock opened at $134.09 on Monday. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

