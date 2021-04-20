Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 267 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $220.85 and a 12 month high of $388.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

