Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 18,467 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. 1,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,957. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $89.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

