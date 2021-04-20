Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $117.37 and a 1 year high of $147.66.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

