Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after buying an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. 36,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

