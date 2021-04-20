Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVC. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.68. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

