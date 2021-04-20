Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $107.54 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and $6.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $107.54 or 0.00197100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 3,046.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00018751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00086467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.67 or 0.00646361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

