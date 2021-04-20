Coupang, Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Quiet Period Set To End on April 20th

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Coupang has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $69.00.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

