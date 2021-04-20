Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $389.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.95. The company has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.25 and a 12-month high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

