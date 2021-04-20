Country Trust Bank Buys Shares of 300 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.