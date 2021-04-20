Country Trust Bank Buys 229 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,156,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

