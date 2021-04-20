Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
