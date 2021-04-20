Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

