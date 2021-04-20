Cormark Weighs in on Excellon Resources Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year.

TSE EXN opened at C$3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$116.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.70. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$6.15.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

