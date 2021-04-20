Contango Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 1,216 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 256,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN MCF opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

