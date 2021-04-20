Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 986,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 7,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Constellium has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.21 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $5,555,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

