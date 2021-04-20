Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,286.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,112.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,861.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.