Congress Park Capital LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,003,144 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045,893. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

