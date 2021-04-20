Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.83. 16,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.