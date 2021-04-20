Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $2,299.70. 6,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,489. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,209.71 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

