Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,273.0 days.

CMSQF stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Computershare has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

