Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,273.0 days.
CMSQF stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Computershare has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68.
Computershare Company Profile
