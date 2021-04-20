Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $30.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,963,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 333,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.