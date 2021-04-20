Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.