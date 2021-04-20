Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 12,541 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,475,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

