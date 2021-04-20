Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Compass Diversified comprises 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $634,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.