Comparing EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and EQT AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% EQT AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and EQT AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.25 $246.00 million $3.20 6.39 EQT AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than EQT AB (publ).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FS KKR Capital and EQT AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 EQT AB (publ) 0 4 0 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 17.48%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than EQT AB (publ).

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats EQT AB (publ) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

