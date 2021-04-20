Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

CYH opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

