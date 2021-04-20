CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,238,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $4,097,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

