Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,014.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.