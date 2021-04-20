Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

