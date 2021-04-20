Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

