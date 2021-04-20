Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

