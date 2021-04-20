Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

