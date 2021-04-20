CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 595,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNX stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.