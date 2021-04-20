CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,263. The firm has a market cap of $402.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

