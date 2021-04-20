CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,891 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

